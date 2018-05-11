City of Everett Awarded the Government Finance Officers Association’s Certificate of Achievement

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett has been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment. The GFOA has encouraged and recognized exemplary budgeting practices among governmental entities in the United States and Canada since 1984.

Todd Buikema, Acting Director, Technical Services Center, stated, “Congratulations to Mayor DeMaria and the City of Everett for having satisfied the high standards of the program. We hope that your example will encourage others in their efforts to achieve and maintain an appropriate standard of excellence in financial reporting.”

The Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of more than 18,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial- level government officials and other finance practitioners. It provides top quality publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management.

Looking to the future, Mayor DeMaria and his administration look to continue to be recognized as a leading community in public financial management by practice and policy development. As an administration it is the Mayor’s goal to enhance and promote quality government management for the benefit of the residents and businesses in the City of Everett.