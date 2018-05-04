Three-Way Race: Three Candidates Qualify for State Rep Ballot

With the time expiring to turn in nomination papers this week, three candidates have emerged and qualified to be on the September Primary ballot for state representative in Everett.

State Rep. Joe McGonagle will have to fight off two talented candidates, including challenger Gerly Adrien and former State Rep. Steve ‘Stat’ Smith, if he hopes to keep his seat. The election will be determined in the Sept. 4 Primary Election as all three are running as Democrats and no Republican or Independent has emerged.

City officials confirmed on Monday that all three candidates had turned in their nomination papers and had been certified for the state Primary ballot.

For State Sen., Sal DiDomenico has turned in his nomination papers and is certified. Also, Terrence Kennedy of the Governor’s Council has been certified also.

Election Chair Maureen DiPierro said voting over the counter in City Hall for the Primary Election will take place on Friday, Aug. 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The traditional polls will open on Sept. 4 – the day after Labor Day.

The General Election will take place on Nov. 6.

She said they had hoped to implement new voting machines and equipment into this year’s election, but that has been put on hold until next year’s City Election.