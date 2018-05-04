Police Briefs 05-02-2018

Police Log
Wednesday 3/21
Jamal Young, 40, 33 Franklin St., Everett, was arrested for Possessing Class B substance with intent to distribute, possessing with intent to distribute near school, Illegal possession of Class A substance, and on warrants.
Friday, 3/23
Carlo Corrado, 40, 11 Ellsworth St., Everett, was arrested for possessing Class A substance with intent to distribute, possessing Class B with intent to distribute.
Saturday, 3/24
Erion Dervishi, 35, 125 Ward St., Revere, was arrested for operating motor vehicle with suspended license and reckless operation of motor vehicle.
Monday, 3/26
Patricia Costa, 56, 174 Pleasant St., Marblehead, was arrested for being disorderly person, resisting arrest, trespassing.
Tuesday, 3/27
Austin Carrafiello, 20, 79 Swan St., Everett, was arrested on warrants.
Demetris Pringle, 35, 210 Broadway, Everett, was arrested for breaking and entering nighttime with intent to commit a crime and larceny.
Hamza Warsame, 24, 9 Madison St., Medford, was arrested for warrant, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, illegal possession of Class E substance and receiving stolen property.