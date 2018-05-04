Police Briefs 05-02-2018

Police Log

Wednesday 3/21

Jamal Young, 40, 33 Franklin St., Everett, was arrested for Possessing Class B substance with intent to distribute, possessing with intent to distribute near school, Illegal possession of Class A substance, and on warrants.

Friday, 3/23

Carlo Corrado, 40, 11 Ellsworth St., Everett, was arrested for possessing Class A substance with intent to distribute, possessing Class B with intent to distribute.

Saturday, 3/24

Erion Dervishi, 35, 125 Ward St., Revere, was arrested for operating motor vehicle with suspended license and reckless operation of motor vehicle.

Monday, 3/26

Patricia Costa, 56, 174 Pleasant St., Marblehead, was arrested for being disorderly person, resisting arrest, trespassing.

Tuesday, 3/27

Austin Carrafiello, 20, 79 Swan St., Everett, was arrested on warrants.

Demetris Pringle, 35, 210 Broadway, Everett, was arrested for breaking and entering nighttime with intent to commit a crime and larceny.

Hamza Warsame, 24, 9 Madison St., Medford, was arrested for warrant, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, illegal possession of Class E substance and receiving stolen property.