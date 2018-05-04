Pioneer Charter School Opens New Campus in Village

The Pioneer Charter School welcomed students and City and state officials to its newest campus in the Village section of Everett over the last week.

The new building, in the old telecom building on Plymouth Street, has been completely renovated into a top-quality school building, with a gym area and ample parking. The new campus will eventually house the school’s K-8 grades, which are now spread out through several locations in Everett and Saugus. This week, grades kindergarten through fourth grades began occupying the school, but this August, the entire school will consolidate onto the new campus, said CEO Parish Icin and Executive Director Sonella Jonuz.

The existing location on Summer Street near Broadway will continue to house the high school grades of Pioneer Charter.

“This is our third home in two years,” said Icin. “This will bring us all under one roof in Everett.”

The charter school has been in existence for more than a decade, and attracts students mostly from Everett, Revere and Saugus.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria said the school is in a great location and could eventually tie into the coming bike path right next to it.

“I remember growing up in Everett, this building wasn’t so pretty,” he said. “Now it is so pretty. I want you to know that we are building a new bike path right next to it. Your parents can get on the bike path and take you to school one day. You will be able to go right up to your classroom on your bike.”

State Sen. Sal DiDomenico noted that Pioneer is expanding while many schools are contracting.

“This is a very, very, very good school,” he said. “The Pioneer Charter School is one of the best in the entire state. You’re lucky to be in such a great school…This is also a beautiful new facility. This school is expanding and more kids want to join the school community. Pioneer is expanding while most school are going the other way.”

When the rest of the grades join the students currently at the new school, there will be about 300 students in total attending classes at the new campus.