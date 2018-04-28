Pro-Life Town Hall Tour, ‘MCFL on the Move’ to Stop in Everett

The 1st Annual Pro-Life Town Hall Tour is coming to Everett on Monday, April 30.

The general public is invited to this event which will take place at Immaculate Conception Parish, 489 Broadway, Everett.

This Pro-Life Town Hall is one of a series being held all across Massachusetts. It will feature the following speakers from Massachusetts Citizens for Life: Anne Fox, president; Linda Thayer, vice-president of Education; and Helen Cross, director of outreach. Topics will include “Life is Winning, Death is Losing, Roe Will Go, Fake News is Failing, MCFL on the Move.”

After a series of short, fast-paced presentations, the speakers will respond to questions from those present.

“We live in unprecedented and exciting times,” said Fox. “As the general population becomes more and more pro-life, we are seeing political victories legislative victories, and cultural victories. We are circling the Commonwealth to continue to spread the pro-life message on the most important issues in our state and nation.”

For more information, call the Massachusetts Citizens for Life office, 617-242-4199 or check www.masscitizensforlife.org/.

Massachusetts Citizens for Life is the oldest and largest pro-life organization in the state. An affiliate of National Right to Life, it is committed to restoring legal protection for all life from conception to natural death.

MCFL is based in Charlestown.