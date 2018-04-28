National Prescription Take-Back Day to be Held on April 28

Mayor Carlo DeMaria, the Everett Health Department and Partnership for Success collaboration, along with the Everett Police will again be sponsoring a National Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Everett residents will be able to drop off any unused or expired medications for safe disposal at the Everett Police Department drop off box. This is part of a national effort to take back prescription drugs.

Mayor DeMaria stated, “Everett, like many other communities in Massachusetts, have been greatly impacted by the opioid epidemic. Take back days provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the abuse of medications.”

In addition to this event, Everett residents are encouraged to make use of the two drop off locations year round. The Everett Police Department has a drop box located in their lobby, and the Everett Health Department’s drop box is available during City Hall hours at 484 Broadway, 2nd floor.

For additional information, please contact the Everett Police Department at 617-389-2120 or Paul Guarino, Coordinator for Partnership for Success, at 617-944-0248. More information is available at www.dea.gov.