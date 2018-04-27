Sports 04-25-2018

EHS Roundup

EHS baseball team tops Malden, 9-7

The Everett High baseball team earned its second win of the season with a 9-7 triumph over Malden this past Monday afternoon at Glendale Park.

The arrival of the first spring-like weather of the season prompted the Crimson Tide’s bats to blossom with an 18-hit barrage that overwhelmed the Golden Tornados, their long-time former rival from the defunct Greater Boston League who joined Everett in the Northeastern Conference last season.

Junior first baseman Greg Reed led the Everett hit parade with four base hits, including a double, and three RBI.

Junior centerfielder Luis Concepcion contributed three hits, including a double that bounced off the top of the fence. Junior designated hitter Jared Corbett also added three hits on the day.

Freshman shortstop Alex Brown, senior Jason Hennessey, and junior second baseman Raymond Romero added two hits apiece. Catcher Jonathan Fitzgerald and freshman left fielder Brandon Gibbs had one hit each.

Junior Evan Mallard started for coach Joe Lento’s crew and pitched well through the first four innings, allowing just one run on two base hits. However, the southpaw tossed 90 pitches in the four frames, prompting Lento to take him out of the game with the Crimson Tide holding a 5-1 lead.

Hennessey câme onto the mound from his third base post to start the fifth and finished out the contest. Malden drew within 5-4 with a three-run fifth, but the Crimson Tide put the game on ice with a five-run barrage in the sixth.

Concepcion has been the Crimson Tide’s leading hitter this season with 10 hits in 23 at-bats for a .435 average. Reed is hitting at a .375 clip, followed by Hennessey at .368, Corbett at .364, Brown at .360, and Fitzgerald at .353.

Mallard has been Everett’s top pitcher with a 2.69 ERA in his 13 innings of work in three games. Hennessy has tossed 12 innings and sports a 4.08 ERA. Anthony McClain has spun 11 innings with a 4.45 ERA.

Lento and his crew, who now stand at 2-5 on the season, will host Winthrop today (Wednesday) and travel to Danvers Friday. Medford comes to Glendale on Monday and the Tide will trek to Swampscott next Wednesday.

EHS softball team defeats Salem, 12-7

The Everett High softball team claimed its second victory of the season with a 12-7 win at Salem last week.

The Lady Crimson Tide jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the opening inning. Ariana Garay walked, Maddy Duraes doubled, and Maddy Smith followed with another two-bagger to bring in both teammates. Kaylee Nearen then blasted the ball over the fence for two more RBI.

Everett added to its margin with a solo tally in the third. With two outs, Nearen doubled and then scored on a base hit by Izzy Bourouis into the outfield.

The Lady Crimson Tide upped their advantage to a seemingly-insurmountable 8-0 bulge in the fourth with another two-out rally. Kloey Cardillo tripled and scored on an error at first base on which Garay, the batter, was safe. After Ariana moved to second on a passed ball, the Maddys went to work, with Maddy D. singling into the outfield to bring in Garay and Maddy S. delivering Maddy D. with her second double of the game.

However, the Witches were not going to go quietly on their home field, erupting for five runs in their half of the fourth to slice the margin to a suddenly not-so-safe 8-5.

The Everett offense went back to work in the fifth. Lexi Bartolomeo reached first on an error by the Salem pitcher and moved to second on a passd ball. After Ashley Fitzgerald reached first on an error by the third baseman, Veronica Bento drew a walk to load the bases.

Cardillo came through with a base hit into the outfield to rescue Bartolomeo and Fitzgerald and, with two out, Maddy D. clutchly doubled, knocking in Bento and Cardillo, to up the count to 12-5.

Garay pitched all seven innings, allowing just five hits and four earned runs. After the shaky fourth, Ariana set down the Salem side in order in the sixth and seventh innings to earn the victory.

On the offensive front, Cardillo was 2-for-5 (triple, single, two RBI); Duraes went 3- for-4 (two singles, one double, three RBI); Smith was 2-for-4 (two doubles, three RBI); and Nearen was 3-for-4 (single, double, home run, two RBI).

“It seemed we lost some of our aggressive edge in the fourth inning,” said EHS head coach Stacy Poste. “They caught up to our pitcher and we made some errors where we should not have. We knew when the score was 8-5, we had to make sure our bats were there the next inning and they were.”

Two days later the Lady Crimson Tide came up on the short end of a 15-1 decision to Peabody. The lone highlight for Everett was a lead-off home run by Cardillo that cleared the fence.

“Unfortunately, our bats were not there,” noted Poste. “Peabody was hitting the ball very well and and our errors only helped them score more runs. The wind held the ball, making our outfield have a hard time adjusting to the direction. When you face a good-hitting team like Peabody, we need to make sure that routine plays are done correctly to help the pitcher out.”

The Lady Crimson Tide concluded the week with an 8-0 loss to Revere on Friday.

Poste and her crew took on Malden this past Monday, They trek to Winthrop today (Wednesday) and will host Danvers Friday. They go to Medford this coming Monday and entertain Swampscott next Wednesday.