Obituaries 04-25-2018

Maria Febres

Of Everett

Maria J. Febres of Everett died on April 20.

She was the loving mother of Angel Rojas of North Carolina and Eddilio DeLeon of Everett, sister of Luis R. Febres of Everett, Juan Carmona and Eduardo Carmona, both of St. Thomas and the late Juana “Jenny” Febres and Antilino “Chico” Carmona.

Her funeral will be held from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main Street, Everett on Friday, April 27. Visiting hours will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. A Prayer Service will immediately follow in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For more information: 1-877-71ROCCO orwww.roccofuneralhomes.com

–

Fernando Commito

Salvucci Construction Company retiree

Fernando Commito of Everett entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 18 at home surrounded by his loving and caring family. He was 83 years old.

Born in the city of Vittorito, province of Abruzzi, Italy, Fernando lived in Everett for many years. He was a laborer in the construction field, retiring from Salvucci Construction Company.

He was the beloved husband of Agata “Maria” (Sarra) Commito for over 55 years, the dear and devoted father of Anna Robert and her husband, Joseph of N. Reading, Maria D’Angelo and her husband, Nicolo, Jr. of Saugus and Cesare John Commito and his wife, Teresa of Revere; brother of Mario Commito of Australia and the late Concetta DiCesare and the loving grandfather of Nicholas and Annarita D’Angelo, Kevin, Brian, Paul and Jessica Robert and Cesare Commito.

Funeral arrangements were by the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett. Interment was in Glenwood Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fernando’s memory to the American Lung Association, 1661 Worcester Rd., Ste. 301, Framingham, MA 01701 would be sincerely appreciated.

–

John Maddaleni, Jr.

Of Everett

John E. Maddaleni, Jr. of Everett died on April 17 at the age of 85.

The beloved husband for 65 years of Augustine “Gussie,” he was the loving father of John Maddaleni and his wife, Linda of Tewksbury and James Maddaleni and his wife, Elizabeth of Saugus; loving brother of Rita LoConte and her husband, Guy. He is also survived by four beloved grandchildren, Ashley and her fiancé, George, Janelle, Jennifer and Brooke.

Services are private. Donations in John’s memory may be made to The Huntington Disease Foundation hdfoundation.org. For additional information, visit: www.roccofuneralhomes.com

