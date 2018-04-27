Letter to the Editor

How do we move forward?

In light of the upheaval and controversy that has been perpetuated by inappropriate Facebook comments especially posted by City Councilor Simonelli, it is upsetting how some of our officials downplayed the situation. Some of our officials feel the situation was blown out of proportion and some residents are basically troublemakers.

In moving forward, I would like to see those officials step back from their defensive posturing and be open to understanding some one else’s experiences in relation to moving about in society as a person of color especially living in an era where tolerance is a nasty word in Trump’s America.

If we can put aside our defensives, I feel this is a great learning opportunity and a teachable moment as Everett moves forward.

Jean McAdam

Everett resident