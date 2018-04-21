Three Candidate Emerge for Council Legislative Aid Position

Three candidates have been put forward by the Committee for Legislative Affairs and Elections, with the three to be vetted by the full Council on Monday night.

Committee Chair Fred Capone said that, after a meeting Thursday night, April 12, the committee decided to recommend Joetta Lynn Yutkins, Michael Mangan, and David Flood.

Capone said that the recommendation is just that, and that anyone on the Council can nominate or vote for other individuals.

For some time, Mangan, a former councilor, has been seen as the leader, but the other two candidates gave good interviews on Thursday as well.

The opening came after the retirement of the long-time Council legislative aid.

Others who applied were: Diana Guardado, Kathy Sammartino, Sergio Valle-Rodriguez, Gregory Carnrick and Jessica Menjivar.