Judy Sadacca Honored by Zonta Club of Malden

Judy Sadacca, physician outreach and community relations manager at Hallmark Health, was named one of four 2018 Women Making a Difference by the Zonta Club of Malden.

Sadacca was nominated by Joanne Stroud-Lebeau of the Malden YWCA, for her dedication to the community through her work on the mobile food market and other important community projects. In her role at Hallmark Health, Sadacca works with communities and community groups in 12 cities and towns in the suburban Boston area, managing all aspects of more than 60 community programs including Meet, Mingle, Mammogram, women’s breast health education, CPR training in local high schools and heart health education.

Sadacca previously served as a board member and vice president of the Stoneham Chamber of Commerce, and as a board member of the Stoneham Alliance Against Violence. She is currently on the board of the Stoneham Coalition, and helps to coordinate Hallmark Health’s Team Stoneham community outreach including serving dinners and helping families at a monthly community meal.

The Zonta Club of Malden is a member of Zonta International is a worldwide service organization working to improve the legal, political, economical, educational, health and professional status of women through service and advocacy. The Zonta Club of Malden works to raise funds for international as well as local projects and has provided thousands of volunteer hours to improve the status of women and children. Locally, we have given annual scholarships and have donated to various charitable programs within our community.