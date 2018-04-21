Everett Public Schools are Proactive about Safety

Chief Mazzie gives an informative presentation to EPS staff through and produced singles when they needed to. They adjusted to Latin Academy’s third pitcher and made their at bats count.

“This was a great comeback and we were happy to get our first win,” added Poste.

Hitting stars for Everett were Kloey Cardillo (2-for-3), Maddy Duraes (3-for-4 with an RBI), Maddy Smith (3-for-4, including a triple and two RBI), Kaylee Nearen (2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI); and Izzy Bourouis (2-for-3 with a home run, a double, and two RBI).

Poste and her crew did not fare as well earlier in the week in a 19-10 loss to Gloucester.

The Lady Fishermen started fast, scoring five runs in the opening inning. Cardillo slammed a lead-off roundtripper in the bottom of the frame and Everett added another marker in the second when freshman Fitzgerald singled, moved to second on a base hit by Bartolomeo, and scored on another hit by Cardillo.

Gloucester scored seven runs in the fourth to take a commanding 12-2 lead. Everett stayed close, thanks to a grand slam by Smith (who is a freshman) and a solo shot by Nearen in the bottom of the fourth to close the gap to 12-7.

However, Gloucester put the game away with five more runs in the fifth. Cardillo connected for a homer on a 3-0 pitch in the bottom of the fifth and the teams traded dual markers in the sixth for the 19-10 finale.

Bourouis socked a homer and Nearen doubled to account for the final two Everett tallies.

“Gloucester was a very good, disciplined hitting team throughout their entire lineup,” said Poste. “They put the ball in play and we just could not catch up. The Everett girls kept battling, chipping away at hits and runs. However, we had the big hits when we had no runners on. In the third inning, we actually had bases loaded and fell short of producing runs.”

The big hitters for Everett were: Kloey Cardillo (3-for-3 with two home runs); Ariana Garay (3-for-5); Maddy Duraes (3-for-5); Maddy Smith (3-for-4 and the grand slam); Kaylee Nearen (2-for-5 with a homer); Izzy Bourouis (3-for-4); and Lexi Bartolomeo (2-for-4).

Poste and her crew are set to host Peabody this morning (Wednesday) and Revere on Friday morning. Both games will start at 10:00. They will play at Malden on Monday and at Winthrop on Wednesday.