And You Thought It Was Over….: Alford Street Bridge to Undergo More Construction this Fall

Few can forget the traffic horrors caused by the long construction project on the Alford Street Bridge, and those who remember will have a special treat when those days return this fall for another round of nightmares.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), together with its partners at the City of Boston, announced last week they are currently expecting to make deck repairs later this fall to the Alford Street Bridge, which carries traffic over the Mystic River between Everett and Charlestown.

The Bridge was fully rebuilt only a few years ago.

A detailed schedule on this project is being developed, MassDOT said, and MassDOT currently expects these repair operations to continue through spring 2019.

The full scope of work will include repairs to the grid decking on the four bascule spans.

More information on the schedule and potential traffic impacts will be provided as construction details are finalized.

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh announced last week in his Capital Improvement Plan that the City of Boston, the State and federal government had partnered to pay for the repairs. Boston is kicking in $81.7 million.