From the Mayor’s Office

PARLIN LIBRARY TO HOST BRACELET MAKING EVENT ON APRIL 17TH

Have you ever made your own bracelet? It’s simple! Come join us on Tuesday, April 17th at the Parlin Library at 11:00 AM to bead bracelets! This event is intended for teen’s ages 11-18. The Parlin Library is located on 410 Broadway. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information and to register, please call the information desk at (617) 394-2302.

PARLIN LIBRARY TO HOST ESCAPE ROOM: REBEL REVOLT EVENT

Join us for Escape Room: Rebel Revolt- a physical adventure game in which players solve a series of mysteries and riddles using clues, hints, and strategy to “escape the room!” This event is on Wednesday, April 18th at 12 PM and is intended for teenagers 13 to 18. The Parlin Library is located on 410 Broadway. Come join the fun! All library events are free and open to the public. For more information and to register, please call the information desk at (617) 394-2302.

PARLIN LIBRARY SCHEDULES PROGRAMS FOR APRIL SCHOOL VACATION

Come explore at the Parlin Memorial Library during April vacation. This year the Children’s Room is featuring fun activities for every day of vacation. On Tuesday, April 17th, we will be painting a birdhouse. Space and supplies are limited, so please register at the Children’s Desk. On Wednesday, April 18th there will be a screening of the new Disney film Moana. On Thursday, April 19th, visual artist Seth Alter will come do a demonstration about how to design and build a unique game. Finally, on Saturday, April 21st, the week will end with a screening of the movie Wonder, based on the bestselling book by R.J. Palacio. All events begin at 2:00 pm, and are for children in grades 1 – 5. These programs are free and open to the public. There is no registration required, except for the birdhouse craft. Please call the Children’s Room at (617) 394-2306 for more information.

SOLANO INSPIRES MAYOR DEMARIA TO HOLD FUNDRAISER FOR BOSTON CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

On Thursday, April 4th Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the City of Everett held a fundraiser to help raise money for the Boston Children’s Hospital. The day was designated a jeans day and for any employee that participated a $10 donation was suggested.

The Mayor was inspired to hold the fundraiser after meeting Everett High School student, Molly Solano, who is running for Miss Massachusetts Outstanding Teen. As part of the Miss Massachusetts competition, Molly is raising money for the local Boston hospital.

On Wednesday, March 28th at the National Honor Society Induction Ceremony at Everett High School the Mayor spoke to Molly and emphasized how much she has inspired not only him, but also the residents of the City of Everett. By making this donation Molly has made a real impact on this fund and impression on the Mayor.

All money that was raised, as part of jean’s day, was donated to Solano’s fundraising efforts.

Mayor DeMaria stated, “Molly is a role model at Everett High School and our community and she needed our help to raise money for an important cause. With the money raised she is helping to provide healthy futures. I would like to thank Molly for her effort to help those in need.”

Molly and the Mayor’s efforts support a cause that provides hope. Their influence and contributions have made a difference and will offer a brighter future for every child and their families.

Lamadzema scores 2,000th career point at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School

Mayor Carlo DeMaria recently had the pleasure of once again welcoming Menel Lamadzema to Everett City Hall. The Mayor invited Menel to recognize her on a record-breaking achievement of scoring 2,000 career points at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School (MVRC). The Mayor recognized the MVRC student last year for scoring her 1,000th career point. Mayor DeMaria stated, “I was happy to welcome Menel to City Hall to congratulate her on a record breaking achievement. She reached an unimaginable milestone faster than any other basketball player in Mystic Valley Regional School history. May she continue to excel at this extraordinary rate in all her future goals.”