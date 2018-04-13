Everett Public School Musicians Showcase their Talents

Everett Public Schools Strings Director Maciej Kaczmarek is pictured during the last week’s String Night Part 1, which featured musicians in kindergarten through third grade, as well as the Everett High School Orchestra. String Night Part 2, featuring students in grades 4-12,is scheduled for tomorrow night (April 12) at 6:30 p.m. inside Everett High School’s Frederick F. Foresteire Center for the Performing Arts. These free concerts are the crowning achievement of the district’s comprehensive and incredibly successful strings program. Congratulations to Mr. Kaczmarek, EPS teachers, and students for continuing Everett’s extensive track record of excellence in music education.