DeMaria,Capone,DiPierro Honor the Pope John Basketball Team

On Tuesday, April 4, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, along with Councilors Capone and DiPierro honored the State Champion Pope John XXIII High School Basketball team. Pope John defeated Maynard High to win the Division 4 title on March 16th.

The Mayor and Councilors were pleased to visit the school and meet with the team as well as the rest of the student body. The Mayor addressed the students and staff and emphasized how proud he and the Everett community are to welcome in another state championship.

Mayor DeMaria stated, “Myself and Councilors Capone and DiPierro came here today to congratulate the players and coaching staff on having a great season. We wanted to show our support to the entire Pope John community and recognize them on this well deserved success.”

Mayor DeMaria praised the team’s hard work that produced the school’s first state championship. In addition, the Mayor applauded the coaching staff’s leadership to not only the players, but also the entire school.