Wynn Boston Harbor Continues to Buy Land on Lower Broadway

The Wynn Boston Harbor team has continued to purchase properties on Lower Broadway off their building site over the past month, amounting to five properties for a total purchase of $7.84 million.

The purchases came from late January to mid-March and included high-profile properties such as the Massone Auto shop and an accompanying parking lot on the opposite side of the street from the shop.

Other properties were on Lynde Street, Bow Street and Broadway.

“This is part of our ongoing commitment to support Mayor DeMaria’s Lower Broadway Master plan and beautify the entrance to Wynn Boston Harbor,” said a spokesman. “There will be noticeable road and landscaping improvements when our doors open in June of 2019.”

The properties purchased include:

98 Bow Street and part of Washburn Street (Bow Street Automotive, Robert Finos), $1.5 million

127 Broadway (Fancy Nails & Spa, TKS Properties), $900,000

93 Broadway (Parking lot for Massone Auto, James Massone), $2.8 million

2 Thorndike Street (Massone Auto, James Massone), $1.825 million

32 Lynde Street (Sunil Shakya), $815,000

All of the purchases were made under LLC corporations that come back to Wynn Boston Harbor’s Station Landing address, and its employee-agent Jacqui Krum.

Councilor Michael McLaughlin, who represents the area, said it is a sign that Wynn is going full steam ahead with their plans on and off the site despite recent challenges.

“This shows that Wynn Boston Harbor is continuing its progress and plans in Everett are moving forward,” he said. “If that were not the case, they wouldn’t continue to be buying properties off-site on Lower Broadway. I see this as a very good sign.”