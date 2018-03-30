Get to Know Gerly Adrien: An Everett Candidate Running for State Representative

As the race for the seat for State Representative of the 28th Middlesex District begins, candidate Gerly Adrien has made her motives clear: listen to the Everett community.

Adrien is interested in hearing what the community wants to change in Everett. Gerly wants to have the tough conversations about issues involving education, economic development, and the quality of life of Everett residents.

For the first leg of Gerly Adrien’s campaign she plans on using social media, grassroots door knocking, and a variety of events to reach as many Everett residents as possible. Gerly wants to provide the Everett community with different platforms to allow their voices to be heard. After compiling information from the community, Gerly plans on using what she learns from the Everett residents as a foundation to form her policies that she hopes to implement if elected into office.

Gerly Adrien is passionate about being the voice of the Everett community and urges residents to attend her next upcoming Listening Tour events so that their voices can be heard.

Dates and locations are as follows:

Saturday, March 31, from 2-4 p.m.: Brothers Kafe, 299 Main St, Everett.

Saturday, April 7, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Oliveira’s Restaurant, 749 Broadway, Everett.

Tuesday, April 10, from 6PM-8PM: Village Bar & Grill, 38 Norman St, Everett.

If you cannot attend in person, please feel free to reach out to Gerly via cell phone at 617-835-8267 or by email at Gerly@GerlyAdrien.com.