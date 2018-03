The Pope John High Tigers celebrating their Division 4 State Championship win over Maynard on Saturday afternoon, March 17, on the campus of Springfield College. The Tigers prevailed over Maynard by a score of 89-57 to give Pope John its first-ever boys’ basketball state championship. The win came on the back of a fabulous performance by star guard Angel Price-Espada (11), who poured in 49 points and played stifling defense all afternoon.