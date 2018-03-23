Lucky Strike Social Brings Bowling, Entertainment to Assembly Row’s Partners Building

Lucky Strike Entertainment (LSE), the leader in entertainment concepts for all ages will bring its latest creation, Lucky Strike Social, to Somerville’s Assembly Row on March 29.

Lucky Strike Social combines Lucky Strike Lanes, For The Win (FTW), exceptional chef-driven food and craft beverages in one fully immersive venue. Occupying two levels, Lucky Strike Social will span 36,000 square-feet of space with the kitchen, bar and dining space on the first floor and bowling, games, floor shuffleboard, a 60-foot island bar with dining and several private event spaces on the second floor.

LUCKY STRIKE LANES

Lucky Strike has been universally recognized in national media as the leading brand in the boutique-bowling category. Lucky Strike was born with DNA from the movie The Big Lebowski, having been launched in 2003 by Steven and Gillian Foster with the original décor and lanes from Hollywood Star Lanes (the Coen Brother’s original movie set). Lucky Strike has been featured on Access Hollywood, Entertainment Tonight, HBO’s Entourage and Newsroom, Undercover Boss, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Stephen Colbert, The Voice and countless other media platforms. Over the years Lucky Strike has hosted a full spectrum of celebrities, thousands of corporate and private events, and has contributed to hundreds of charities. The Assembly Row venue will feature eight lanes of bowling.

FOR THE WIN (FTW)

Gaming is truly at the heart of Lucky Strike Social, and the new 8,000 square-foot arcade space will offer more than 110 games ranging from innovative electronic games to classics like pool and ping-pong. New, trending games that will enhance the gaming experience include the humorous Family Guy Bowling, rewarding games like River of Riches and 3 Ring Circus, as well as The Extreme Big One Crane – a new format 13-foot crane with a large claw, spotting camera and display monitor.

In addition to its games, Lucky Strike Social will offer “Pay Off,” the venue’s retail store offering more than 250 prizes served by a digital card swipe system to track winnings. Gamers can activate every game with a smart card and will be able to exit and reenter at any time, eliminating the need to cash out or take home tokens or tickets.

FLOOR SHUFFLEBOARD

Shuffleboard, the game that is said to take “15 percent skill and 85 percent strategy,” will premiere at the new Assembly Row location, making it the first Lucky Strike to have floor shuffleboard courts (instead of table shuffleboards). The three courts will have their own section alongside three cabanas, which groups can rent for a fun, vacation-like atmosphere and experience.

PARTY ON

With a one-of-a-kind array of entertainment options, Lucky Strike Social in Assembly Row will offer an exciting atmosphere for private groups ranging from 10 to 1,000 guests, as well as special Private Party Rooms and spaces. Whether for children or teen parties, social outings, company team building events or other gatherings, custom tailored event packages will provide the perfect setting for an unforgettable experience.

WINNING PROVISIONS AND LIBATIONS

Lucky Strike Social’s food menu will consist of globally-inspired street food, including appetizers like Mexican Street Corn, Cajun Food Truck Fries, Thai Mussels, and Gumbo Mac ‘n Cheese, in addition to salads including the Oaxacan Chicken Salad and Vietnamese Steak Salad. Main dishes range from delicious burgers and sandwiches like the Stacked Grilled Cheese and Roasted Cauliflower Shawarma to skewer bowls, noodle bowls, and flatbreads including a Szechuan Sausage Flatbread. These chef-driven provisions will be served in addition to an extensive list of craft beer, wine, and specialty libations, which will be available throughout the whole venue. The specialty cocktail menu features classics with creative twists including the Passion Mojito, Mystic Margarita, Maple Old Fashioned, Blackberry Basil Mule and more.

Lucky Strike Social will be located at 325 Revolution Drive, Store #1128 Somerville, MA 02145.