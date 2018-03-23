Gerly Adrien is Officially on the Ballot and Announces Listening Tour

State Rep. candidate Gerly Adrien announced that she is officially on the ballot as a candidate for state representative on the Democratic ballot for the primary, which is to be held on Tuesday, September 4.

Adrien was the first candidate to turn in her signatures and get on the ballot, she said.

“I am proud of the support I have received so far I went door to door and around Everett events to obtain her signatures,” she said. “It was important for me to personally ask people to support me this time again.”

Adrien’s first priority as a candidate is to listen to and represent the concerns of Everett residents. During the past few weeks Adrien knocked on 500 doors, where she heard several major themes: residents are concerned about their water bills, the increase in their property taxes, and how the schools are performing.

To continue this conversation, Adrien is launching a Listening Tour of Everett so that more residents can tell her directly what is on their mind.

Gerly invites you to join her at one of the stops on her upcoming Listening Tour (refreshments will be served).

Dates and locations are as follows:

Saturday, March 24, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Virtual Town Hall (teleconference); Dial 712-832-8330, Access Code: 3639349

Tuesday, March 27, from 6-8 p.m.: La Perle, 41 Bow St, Everett, MA 02149

Saturday, March 31, from 2-4 p.m.: Brothers Kafe, 299 Main St, Everett, MA 02149

Saturday, April 7, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Oliveira’s Restaurant, 749 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149

Tuesday, April 10, from 6PM-8PM: Village Bar & Grill, 38 Norman St, Everett, MA 02149

If you cannot attend in person, please feel free to reach out to Gerly via cell phone at 617-835-8267 or by email at Gerly@GerlyAdrien.com.

In 2016, Gerly Adrien ran for State Representative as a first-time candidate with zero name recognition. She fell short by 600 votes against an incumbent who was well known in Everett. She said believes Everett is ready for new leadership and a leader who will take action.

“We cannot wait for others to act,” she said. “The people of Everett need a strong voice now, and someone who will fight for the issues that matter most. After four years of stagnant non-leadership, we cannot wait any longer. That is why I am running again.”