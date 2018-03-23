Boston Design Week Brings Opening Event to Everett

The Village neighborhood of Everett has hosted a remarkable resurgence, and along with breweries, rock climbing, and axe throwing (maybe), Cumar Marble & Granite will host one of the five kick-off events for the 5th annual Boston Design Week.

Boston Design Week is a 12-day regional design festival that goes from April 4-15 and features an array of programs and events across the design spectrum. This year’s theme is ‘Now, New, Next!’ It is meant to highlight current, new and future design in all arenas of design.

Cumar in Everett will be part of the April 4 launch of Boston Design Week, hosting a panel of experts on building in the New England climate. It will be hosted by Kevin O’Connor of This Old House TV show and will take place in the Cumar showroom.

Titled ‘Through Rain, and Sleet, and Snow and Sun – Designing and Building for the New England Climate,’ the panel will discuss what new products, technology, innovative ideas and design trends will sustain a home for years to come. And, once a dream home is finished, what can one do to protect that investment from the ever-changing, harsh New England weather? From choosing the right materials for inside and outside the home, to planning landscaping that can combat the elements, to learning tips and tricks for proper care and maintenance of everything from the roof to the basement and everything in-between – learn from the experts on how to best build and maintain one’s investment for the long run.

O’Connor will moderate the panel, and those on the panel include:

D. Michael Collins; D. Michael Collins Architects

Kenneth Vona; Kenneth Vona Construction

Stephanie O’Brien; CUMAR Marble and Granite

Stephanie Horowitz; ZeroEnergy Design

Greg Lombardi; Gregory Lombardi Design

Other events in the Kick-off on April 4 are at Room & Board in the Back Bay, which will host a buzz building tastemakers panel. There will also be a party with Boston magazine in the Seaport for their annual “Top Places to Live” issue launch. In the Fenway, the Museum of Fine Arts is free after 4 p.m.

On Thursday, April 5th, MITX brings its DesignTech summit to Google Cambridge to discuss how design thinking and design principles are being applied within organizations today. North of Boston in Lynn, Beyond Walls kicks-off their second season of bringing art, light, and culture to downtown Lynn with and present their official project launch for 2018.

Events take place throughout the city and Greater Boston.

In the Seaport, Boston Society of Architects (BSA) hosts panelists from the planning, design, and development communities. Using Imagine Boston 2030 as a framework, the panel addresses how parts of the city’s vision for the future can be achieved using more inclusive and equitable practices to shape the built environment. The Concord Museum is hosting an ongoing exhibition “Fresh Goods” on the shopping habits of New England residents from the 1700-1900s. In Norwell, Snow & Jones, Inc. holds a “Lunch and Learn” focused on the kitchen and bath industry, attendees also have the chance to paint their own tiles.

Twenty-four organizations, colleges, museums, and the City of Boston serve as Non-Profit Partners for Boston Design Week. These include AIGA Boston Chapter, Beyond Walls, the Boston Landmarks Commission, Boston Makers, Designers Lighting Forum, Fenway Alliance, Institute for Human Centered Design, Institute of Classical Architecture & Art, Scandinavian Cultural Center, YouthBuild Boston, and others.

Design Week culminates with AD20/21 HOME & The Boston Print Fair. The four-day show and sale also hosts the closing programs of Boston Design Week. The April 12th Gala Preview and Opening Night of AD20/21 HOME will benefit the American Society of Interior Designers New England Chapter (ASIDNE) Scholarship Fund. The 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Maurice N. Finegold, FAIA, Principal of Finegold Alexander Architects.

Gala attendees will enjoy fine food, live music, wine & beer, and be the first to see and shop the show.

