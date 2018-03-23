Appreciation:Henry J. Rocco, President of Rocco Funeral Home

Henry J. “Hank” Rocco is being remembered today as a gentleman who was highly respected in his field, generous to the city in which he lived his entire life, and beloved by his family and friends.

Mr. Rocco, president of the Rocco-Carr-Henderson Funeral Home in Everett that was founded by his father, Salvatore Rocco, died on March 16, 2018. He was 94.

Mr. Rocco was a lifelong resident of Everett and attended Boston College High School and the University of Wisconsin. He was a member of an elite U.S. Naval intelligence team during World War II, participating in top-secret operations to help the United States in its war efforts.

Following his completion of service in the U.S. Navy, he entered into the funeral home industry and worked in a position of leadership at the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home for his entire professional career.

Mr. Rocco’s nephew and godson, Richard Rocco Jr., speaking on behalf of the Rocco family, said his uncle was actively involved in several civic organizations and well known throughout the city and everywhere he traveled.

“Whether it be Everett, Las Vegas, New York – he was just a classic guy, one of those World War II-generation guys,” said Richard. “He was most proud of his service to his country for the FRUPAC intelligence team, when he was decoding the Japanese codes during World War II.”

In respect to his service to the country, Mr. Rocco always supported veterans’ organizations and civic groups in Everett.

“He was just so proud to be from Everett and wherever he went, he was always engaging in conversations,” said Richard. “The thing I’ll always remember about him, and my kids call me ‘Uncle Hank,’ because they say I was a like Uncle Hank and talked to everybody, everywhere.

“His biggest attribute was being proud to be from Everett, proud to be an American, and proud to have served his country,” added Richard.

Richard Jr. said his uncle “Hank” and his two brothers, Richard Rocco Sr., and the late Horace Rocco, worked together at the funeral home for many years.

State Sen. Sal DiDomenico said he was fortunate to have had “Hank” Rocco as a friend and mentor.

“Mr. Rocco was a true gentleman and leader in our community,” said DiDomenico. “He always had a kind and encouraging word for everyone he met. I was lucky to call him a friend, and be the beneficiary of his wise counsel. He will be missed by the many individuals and families whose lives he has touched. Everett has lost one of its favorite sons, but his memory and legacy will live on in our community.”