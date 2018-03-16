Revolutionary Clinics Hosts Special Art Display at Store

He has drawn and sketched since he was a child, but Michael Kerwin’s artistic talents became an emotional outlet for him as he underwent brain surgery in an attempt to stop the daily seizures he suffered.

In his recovery from having a tumor removed, he created some stunning images. He credits medical marijuana for getting him through that tough recovery.

It is Kerwin’s connection to successful use of medical marijuana that brought him to Revolutionary Clinics—first as an employee and now also as the artist-in-residence.

“The adversity made me a different person and the art became a great outlet,” he said. “My experience with cannabis was that it enabled me to get through the entire process. I’ll never forget it.”

Revolutionary Clinics hosted a special showing of Kerwin’s work last Tuesday, March 6, at its dispensary in Somerville’s Sullivan Square area.

Also on display was the artistry of the folks from Witch Doctor in Salem. Visitors to Witch Doctor’s shop can see the artists at work with hand-blown glass designs. Video displays of light projections on the Revolutionary Clinics building, done by Zebbler Studios, are also highlighted.

The event is part of Revolutionary Clinics’ outreach to the art community in the area, which will rotate artists every two months.

“We want to engage with the vibrant art community,” said Revolutionary Clinics Managing Director Meg Sanders. “There is a wonderful and developing art community here. We think it a great extension of what we do.”