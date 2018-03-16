Local Students Receive Academic Achievements

Bessler graduates from the University of New Hampshire

Sean Bessler of Everett graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December 2017. He earned a BA degree in psychology.

Petrone graduated from basic military training

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman First Class Nicholas F. Petrone graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Petrone is the son of Fred and Debbie Petrone of Everett, Mass., grandson of Betty Penta of Everett, Mass., and nephew of Patricia Penta of Saugus, Mass., and James Penta of Everett, Mass. He is also the brother of Chris Petrone and Joseph Petrone.

The airman is a 2009 graduate of Everett High School.