Everett Councilor Mike McLaughlin, Sen. Sal DiDomenico, and Governor Charlie Baker harmonized to Irish songs with local references to make the crowd laugh during the DiDomenico Foundation’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Friday, March 9, in Charlestown. The annual event was packed, with guests from all over Sen. DiDomenico’s district. All of the proceeds went towards The DiDomenico Foundation, which supports numerous charitable causes in the area.