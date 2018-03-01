Stolen Dog Reunited with Owner After Harrowing Ordeal on Parkway

Tedge’s home is on the road.

But the road in Everett was nearly the little dog’s end.

However, due to some good Samaritans who spotted the little dog hurt and cowering in the middle of the Parkway late last month, he was reunited with his truck-driving owner, Theron Miller of Montana, and re-introduced to his life on the road.

“I love having him back; it just feels good to hold him,” said Miller during the reunion in the lobby of the Everett Police Station on Monday, Feb. 26. “Words just can’t really express it. He’s there with me wherever I go. He’s on the truck with me. We eat together at night when I’m driving. He eats what I eat. He keeps me company. When we go four- wheeling, he jumps up on my lap and rides with me. It’s just great to have him back.”

Miller had been in the industrial area near the New England Produce Center on Jan. 30 when his dog was believed to have been stolen by someone in a black SUV and thrown out of the moving car into oncoming traffic on the Parkway.

Miller, who owns his own semi-truck and works for a trucking company, said he often let the dog run around to get exercise when he was stopped, and he had been to the warehouse eight times recently on shipping runs. Tedge had been running in the fenced-in area before at the warehouse, and the area was deserted at that time of night, which was around 10 p.m. On Jan. 30, Tedge disappeared and Miller had no idea what happened to him though looking for him all that night.

He had figured he lost him, and he had to leave with his payload – but he left with a lot of questions.

Some believed, however, that Tedge had been stolen by a black SUV that had been seen in the area.

Shortly after all that, Jamie-Lee Hersey of Wakefield was driving near the car wash on the Parkway when she saw a dog in the middle of the road.

“I actually never saw him jump out of a car; the first thing I saw was him cowering and trying to hide on the middle line of the road,” she said. “I pulled my car over real quick and ran out and grabbed him from the road. He was bleeding everywhere. I’m so happy what I did was able to help save this dog and reunite him with his owner.”

Along with Hersey, Chris Desrochers, of Revere, happened upon the scene as Hersey pulled over.

“I was driving down the Parkway and saw my friend Jamie,” he said. “I asked her what she was doing and she said she needed help. I saw the dog there and he was all bloody and hurt. I couldn’t leave after that. I stayed there with them until help arrived.”

Animal Control Officer Stacia Gorgone said Tedge had several surgeries and had to have one of his rear legs amputated, but with generous donations from the public and great work by veterinarians, the 1-year-old beagle-Chihuahua mix had his life spared.

“I’m so glad Theron was reunited with Tedge because I know up in Montana he saves a lot of animals that are dumped on him,” she said. “This was good karma coming back. He’s getting it back 10-fold here today.”

Gorgone said Miller had reached out about a lost dog shortly after the incident on Jan. 30, and through Facebook and other communications, she was able to match him with Tedge. She said three other people had claimed the dog as well before she could confirm Miller as the true owner.

Everett Police officials received a tip on the night in question that someone saw what appeared to be a sweatshirt thrown out of a black SUV at the corresponding time.

On Monday, police officials said they had questioned some people possibly involved, but weren’t sure where that part of the investigation would lead.

So, for now, the once-sad crime caper for Tedge has turned into a happy “tail” of returning to the road.