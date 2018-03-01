Police Briefs 02-28-2018

POLICE Log

12/22

Lori Pinkerton, 44, 236 Everett Ave., Chelsea, was arrested for warrants.

12/23

Jimmy Hernandez, 29, 95 Ludlam St., Lowell, was arrested on a warrant.

Gerald Martinez, 42, 25 Linden St., Everett, was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor.

12/26

Evan Perry, 37, 526 Purchase St., New Bedford, MA, was arrested for larceny of a motor vehicle or trailer and operating with a suspended license.

12/27

Samuel Lima, 38, 105 Vernal S t., Everett, was arrested on courtesy booking.

12/29

Timothy Ostler, 34, 48 Campbell Ave., Revere, was arrested for trespassing and illegal possession of Class A substance.

12/31

Kirk Crowley, 49, 18 Main St., Charlestown, was arrested for larceny of property over $250, identity fraud, warrants.

12/31

George MacDonald, 50, 529 Lincoln Ave., Saugus, was arrested for larceny over $250.