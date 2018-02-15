Coach DiBiaso Delivers Farewell Address at EHS Football Banquet

John DiBiaso said good-bye to the Everett High School football program in an excellently delivered speech at the team’s awards banquet Sunday at Anthony’s in Malden.

DiBiaso is retiring from the Everett school system at the end of the year. He has been named the head football coach and associate athletic director at Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury.

DiBiaso is leaving after having guided the Crimson Tide to back-to-back Division 1 Super Bowl championships. This year’s squad was undefeated and ranked No. 1 from the start to finish, winning its final two games at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium. Eight Everett players were selected as All-Scholastics.

Supt. of Schools Frederick Foresteire, as he done in the past, praised DiBiaso as “the greatest football coach of all time in Massachusetts” in his remarks at the banquet.

In wide-ranging remarks, DiBiaso reflected on his career at Everett High School and thanked, among others, the School Committee, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Sen. Sal DiDomenico, team physician Dr. John Lynch, equipment manager Joe Lento, cheerleading coach Taylor Leo, the school administration and faculty, banquet coordinator Charles Obremski, parents, fans, sports booster Jack McGrath, his coaching staff, line coach Mike Milo, Bill O’Leary, and his family for their support through the years.

He offered a special “thank you” to Mr. Foresteire.

“I want to make special mention of Mr. Foresteire,” said DiBiaso. “Twenty-six years ago, he took a chance on a young coach. He gave me an opportunity and I’ll be forever grateful. I owe so much to Mr. Foresteire, my whole family does. Mr. Foresteire, I consider you a friend.”

He also paid tribute to his wife, Maureen, who is a teacher and head cheerleading coach.

“She’s been there for me through thick and thin,” said DiBiaso. “I never could have done all this all these years without her. I’m very fortunate.”

DiBiaso congratulated the underclassmen on “a fantastic season.”

“To go undefeated and go to Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium is just a dream come true,” he said. “I wish you the best of luck in the future as well.”

He also thanked the seniors on the 2017 team. “To the seniors who are moving on to the next chapter in their lives, I would like thank them for their leadership and for being great teammates,” said DiBiaso. “It was a dream year for us. To come back and go undefeated and win back-to-back Super Bowls and again to finish your careers at Fenway Park and Gillette, it’s going to be very hard for anybody to top this.”

DiBiaso said he started as a teacher at Everett High School in 1979. His wife began her teaching career in 1984.

“She married me in 1988 and I’m very lucky,” said DiBiaso. “We raised our children [Jonathan and Kristina] in the gym at the old high school. We’ve had great lives in Everett. We have great memories.”

He said he was proud of the many Everett student-athletes who have received college scholarships.

“I in no way want to take credit for that. You young people did it. The opportunities you got, I’d like to think that the Everett public schools helped you get those opportunities. But with the hard work and dedication you put in, you’ve earned it.”

DiBiaso realized his decision affected a lot of future Everett athletes who no doubt wanted to play football for the greatest coach in state history.

“I’m truly sorry if some people are sour about it,” said DiBiaso. “My decision to take another job and to retire was strictly for what was best for my family at this time. In no way was I trying to harm or disrespect anybody where I’ve lived for 61 years of my life. It’s no disrespect to Everett. It’s just a decision we had to do.”

DiBiaso received a prolonged standing ovation, a final gesture of admiration for the legendary EHS coach who made Everett the new city of champions.

After the program concluded, many parents lined up to thank him one more time for being such a great coach, mentor, and role model to their children.