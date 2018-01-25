Local Students Receive Academic Achievements

Duarte named to Dean’s List at York College of PA

Ariel Duarte of Everett, a freshman Mechanical Engineering major at York College of Pennsylvania, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2017 semester.

To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.

Located in southcentral Pennsylvania, York College offers more than 50 baccalaureate majors in professional programs, the sciences and humanities to its 4,600 undergraduate students. The College also offers master’s programs in business, education and nursing, and a doctorate in nursing practice. A center of affordable academic excellence, York is dedicated to the intellectual, professional and social growth of its students. The College helps them develop a concrete plan to attain academic growth and career success; encourages them to try in the “real world” what they learn in the classroom; and prepares them to be professionals in whatever career they pursue.

Local students named to Honors list at Malden Catholic

Malden Catholic has announced that the following students from Everett received honors for distinguished academic performance during the First Quarter of the 2017-2018 school year:

Headmaster’s List

Angelo Carbone

Ciro Carbone

Ralph Carbone

Samuel Miranda

Martynas Gravell

Jiashu Han

First Honors

Nguyen Le

Zachary Capone

Marcus Romboli

Elijah Auguste

Geoffrey Ingrando

Lence Altenor

Second Honors

Cameron Bond

Jerry Nguyen

Michael Bono

Modesto Rodriguez

Trey Sejour