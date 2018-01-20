Sports 01-17-2018

EHS Roundup

EHS girls basketball runs past Malden, 55-33

The Everett High girls basketball team maintained its record at the .500 mark (4-4) with a runaway, 55-33 triumph over Malden on Friday.

The contest never was in doubt, thanks to a dominating opening quarter by the Lady Crimson Tide, who sprinted to a 19-6 lead at the first buzzer which they extended to 35-15 at the half.

A full-court, man-to-man defense keyed the opening surge for Everett, which forced turnovers that led to easy buckets for the Lady Crimson Tide. Sophomore Jackie Emmanuel accounted for seven steals in the opening frame, with senior captain Yasmeen Guerrier, who led Everett with 17 points, the beneficiary of the ensuing fast-break hoops.

Emmanuel was next on the scoresheet with 11 points. Saunti Burton hit for eight points, followed by Maddy Duraes with six points, Kiana Wilkerson and Ashley Fitzgerald with four apiece, Lexi Bartolomeo and Kloe Cardillo with two each, and Carolann Cardinale with a free throw.

Three days earlier the Lady Crimson Tide fell victim to a slow start of their own en route to a 62-48 loss at Revere, one of the top teams in the Northeastern Conference.

A cold-shooting opening period, as well as foul trouble to Emmanuel, the EHS point guard, resulted in a 30-14 deficit at the half.

Everett played well after the intermission, slicing the deficit to 10 points (42-32) early in the fourth period, but a Revere three-pointer, which came after it appeared that the Lady Crimson Tide had forced a shot clock violation — only to have Revere get the offensive rebound and convert on the ensuing shot — halted Everett’s momentum.

“We had picked up the pace on offense and had been applying pressure on them on defense, but that three-pointer after an offensive rebound seemed to take the steam out of us and swing the momentum back to them,” said EHS head coach Tammy Turner.

Guerrier, who had only two points in the first half, but led the Everett charge in the second half, hit for 20 points. Emmanuel added 11 points, followed by Wilkerson with eight, Cardinale with three, and Cardillo and Duraes with two points each.

Wilkerson earned Turner’s praise for her defense on Revere’s star player, Valentina Pepic, a 1000-point scorer who is headed to play basketball for Division 1 Niagara in the fall.

“Even though Kiana gave away a few inches to Pepic, she did a pretty good job in fronting her and denying her the ball,” said Turner.

Turner and her crew have a busy week ahead. starting tonight (Wednesday) at Haverhill. The Lady Crimson Tide will trek to Winthrop Friday, travel to Peabody (for a make-up game) Monday, and go to Danvers on Tuesday.

Three Tide boys take first in Peabody meet

Three Everett boys took first place in their respective individual events in last week’s indoor track & field meet at Peabody.

Mario Sheard captured top spot in the shot put with a throw of 40′-10″; Harchdy Souffrance sped to victory in the 45 yard dash in 5.1 seconds; and Aiman Salih topped the field in the 1000 with a clocking of 3:13.5.

Mac Shillingford was the top scorer on the day for Everett, contributing six points to the Crimson Tide side of the scoresheet with second place finishes in the 300 dash in 40.3 and in the high jump with a leap of 5′-4″.

Clarence Jules contributed three points with a second-place performance in the 45 yard dash in 5.3.

Single points for third-place efforts came from Josue Quijada with a shot-put toss of 37′-2″; Reginald Jean in the 45 yard hurdles in 7.1; and Mario Rivera in the mile in 5:39.3.

The Everett 4 x 400 relay conquered their Peabody counterparts by about five seconds, with a time of 4:01.7 compared to 4:06.3 for Peabody.

The final tally showed Everett on the short end of a 53-32 decision.

On the girls’ side, Jessica Santos grabbed second place in the 45 dash in 6.1. Ciara Lambert also grabbed a second place in the 300 dash in 49.5.

Three Lady Crimson Tide added single points with third-place finishes: Shayla Vaughan in the 300 dash in 53.6; Isadora Pimento in the 600 in 2:09.4; and Olivia Marino in the 1000 in 4:09.4.