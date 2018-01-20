Overdose Spike Warning Highlights Weekend Here

As discussion of the opiate epidemic continues, the City of Everett put out its first emergency warning last weekend for a deadly strain of opiates that caused a spike in overdoses last weekend.

“The City of Everett would like to warn residents of a recent spike in overdoses in the last 30 hours,” read a post on the City’s Facebook page Saturday night. “Emergency Responders have used Narcan to revive numerous individuals.”

The post followed at least two Narcan “saves” by police on Saturday, the Everett Police reported. Police said both victims were transported to CHA Everett afterward, and it was believed to be induced by a batch of heroin mixed with Fentanyl.

In Revere, on Jan. 8, a believed heroin overdose death was reported.

The City reminded all that Narcan is available at Rite Aid and Walgreens Pharmacy, and if a loved one needs help, one can reach out to the city’s Recovery Coach Dennis Doris. They can help start the confidential process to recovery by calling 978-999-2050 or by email at dennisamericorps@paariusa.org.