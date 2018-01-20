Obituaries 01-17-2018

Michael Oddi

Retired chemist

Michael J. Oddi of Everett entered into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 12 at his sister Terry’s home where he has been cared for these last few months. He was 94 years old.

Born in Hanlin, Pennsylvania, Mike lived in Everett for many years. He was a chemist by profession having retired from the Shipley Company and a US Army Air Corps veteran of World War II. The devoted son of the late Maria (Presutti) and Francesco Oddi, he was the beloved husband of the late Rose R. (Gulla) Oddi, dear and devoted father of the late Mark Oddi, loving brother of Teresa “Terry” Iannaco of Everett, Margaret D’Archangelo of Wakefield and the late Susan Petrigno, Tina Frangiamone, Anthony and Daniel Oddi. Michael is also survived by several loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Michael’s visitation in the Obit O65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.) Everett, Thursday morning, Jan. 19 beginning at 8:30 a.m. followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, at 10 a.m. Interment, with Military Honors, will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Contributions in Michael’s memory to the Compassionate Care Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park, Ste. 3100, Woburn, MA 01801 would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty.

Denise Parsons

Devoted to family and friends

Denise (Dalton) Parsons of Exeter, passed Jan. 11th.

Beloved wife of Stephen Parsons. Step mother of Suzanne Parsons, Stephen Parsons and his companion Tina Life, Sean Maddox and his wife Karen, Shannon Parsons and the late Scott Parsons. Daughter of the late Albert and Theresa Dalton. Sister of Nancy Iovanna and her husband Andrew of Revere, Raymond Dalton of Revere, Karen Dalton of Revere, Maureen Waddell and husband George of Beverly and Charles Dalton of Revere. Denise is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She worked her entire life in the auto industry and most recently with AAA. Denise was an avid bingo player, passionate baker but will mostly be remembered as a sweet loving and caring person. Relative and friends are most respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, 670 Washington Ave, Revere Friday, Jan 19th at 11am. Visitation from 10-11 am in the CHURCH. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Please omit flowers and make donations in Denise’s name to Friends of Hyder Family Hospice House, with checks made payable to FHFHH, 285 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. Arrangements made by the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., NORTH READING. www.cotafuneralhomes.com

John DeGregorio

Of Everett

John C. DeGregorio of Everett died on Jan. 8 at the age of 90.

The beloved husband of the late Mary (Cosentino), he was the beloved father of Wilma DeGregorio of Salem, Judy Taylor and her husband, Alan of Everett and Anthony DeGregorio and his wife, Joan of Wakefield; loving brother of Toni DeSimone of Italy and many late siblings. He is also survived by five beloved grandchildren, five great-grandchilden and by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, Everett. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Hospital, 400 Brookline Ave., Boston 02215. For more information, please call 1-877-71-ROCCO or visit: www.roccofuneralhomes.com.

Dorothy ‘Mooly’ Rainone

She spread laughter wherever she went

Dorothy A. “Mooly” (Sacco) Rainone of Everett died on January 9.

Dorothy spread laughter wherever she went and was a lifelong, diehard Everett resident adored by all.

The beloved mother of Cheryl Barrett-Acker, Deborah Barrett-Cutulle, Robert Barrett and the late Joseph “Joey” Rainone, she was the sister of John Sacco, Arlene Johnston, Dolores Osborne, Raymond LePore, the late Mary Westhaver, Helen Sacco, Rose Paradiso, Joseph Sacco, Peter Sacco and Leonard Sacco. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Julie, Johnny, Jared, Jennie, Jordan and Talia, six great grandchildren: Autumn, Aliyah, Christian, Gianna, John Paul and Trinity and by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, Everett. Interment was in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy’s memory may be made to “Joey Rainone Forever 22 Scholarship Fund”, mailed to R.A.C., 23 Concord St., North Reading, MA. 01864. For more information: 1-877-71-Rocco or www.roccofuneralhomes.com

Theresa Feldman

Her greatest joy was the love

she had for her family

Theresa M. (Christoforo) Feldman of Everett died at home on Jan. 3 surrounded by her loving family. She was 90 years old.

A graduate of Everett High School, Class of 1945, she loved music, singing, playing the piano and enjoyed crocheting. Theresa was an excellent cook and a devoted homemaker who gave of herself tirelessly and generously. Her greatest joy in life was the love she had for her family.

The beloved wife of the late Sydney Feldman with whom she shared 50 years of marriage, she was the loving and devoted mother of Sherry Lanzilli, Candice Feldman, Gale Pisapia and her husband, Fred and the late baby Michael Joseph Feldman; cherished grandmother of Lawrence Lanzilli and his wife, Brenda and Maria Abraham and her husband, James and adored Great Nana of Lorenzo, Carter and Joseph Lanzilli. Theresa was the dear sister of Marie Santora and the late Anthony Christoforo.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Glen Ridge Nursing Care Center for the wonderful care and love they provided to “Terry”.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Weir MacCuish Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., Malden. Interment was in Glenwood Cemetery, Everett.

Leonard ‘Lenny’ Bell

Of Everett

Leonard “Lenny” Bell of Everett, formerly of Medford, died on Jan. 10.

The dear son of the late Sumner and Frances Bell, he was the loving brother of Barry Bell and his wife, Joan of Melrose and Sharon Quinn and her husband, Michael, of Everett; proud uncle of Samantha Powers and her husband, Kenny of Lynnfield, Tegan Bell and her boyfriend, Andrew Gummow and Brooke Bell of Melrose.

Arrangements were by Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, 1668 Beacon St., Brookline. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association. For additional information: 617-232-9300 or visit: WWW.STANETSKY.COM