Everett 311 has Logged 40,000 Requests as It Reaches One-Year Mark

Since the launch of Everett’s 311 system in January 2017, Mayor DeMaria’s Office of Constituent Services has logged nearly 40,000 requests via phone calls and walk-ins. Mayor DeMaria highlighted in his Inaugural Address that he wants to create an environment that is more responsive to the needs of residents, businesses and visitors and he has certainly done that.

Everett 311 is a part of an ongoing effort by Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the City of Everett to make access to City government easier and more reactive. Now there is no need to search the phone directory for the correct City department – 311 takes care of that for you.

Mayor DeMaria stated “Everett 311 is an easy way to remember a phone number that residents, businesses and visitors can use to request service, report problems or get information from city government. Everett 311 is our resource for connecting with the City of Everett. We handle requests for potholes, snow, trash and recycling issues, street light outages, and much more – 311 Call Center is ready to help! Our customer service representatives will ensure each caller gets a courteous, quick and accurate response.”

Customer Service Representatives are available from 8:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Monday & Thursday, 8:00 a.m until 5:00 p.m Tuesday & Wednesday, and 8:00 a.m until 12 p.m on Friday. During after hours, including weekends, you may leave a voicemail message. You will be assisted by a qualified member to help resolve your issue.

City departments will respond to all 311-service requests in the order in which they are received. Your request will be logged into an advanced tracking system that will show department heads how responsive departments are in their service delivery.

Anyone within Everett city limits can call 311 free of charge from a landline or cell phone. 311 works on most cell phones. Cell phone coverage is determined by individual service providers. The app is now available to download on all Apple IPhones and Android devices. 311 provides a single point of contact for City of Everett Government services.