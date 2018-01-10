Firefighters Lewis, DeSisto Lauded for Saving Tenants on Hillside Street

By Seth Daniel

Everett Fire Chief Tony Carli said two firefighters showed great tenacity on Monday, Jan. 8, in saving two people from an upstairs unit at a two-alarm fire on Hillside Street.

Lt. Jay Lewis and Firefighter Joe DeSisto of the Ladder 2 company are being given credit for the saves, one of which was on a man who was not able to move quick enough to escape. However, Chief Carli also added that in addition to the two firefighters singled out, then entire crew did a fantastic job of preventing loss of life.

“Right after we got a report of a fire and got on scene, there was a report that someone was in the second unit who could not ambulate on his own for medical reasons,” said the chief. They went in and made the grab. There was another person who couldn’t move fast enough and they helped that person out to safety. These guys did a great job…Thank God we didn’t have the cold that we have had because it made it easier with things thawed a little today.”

Mayor Carlo DeMaria said a great job was done by the entire department in preventing loss of life.

“I want to applaud and thank the EFD and the surrounding community fire departments for their brave and hard work at the Hillside Ave. fire,” said the mayor. “These men and women are true heroes and risked their lives to save both residents and the house.”

The fire came in around 1:50 p.m. on Monday for the property at the corner of Hillside and Reed Avenues. Ladder 2 under Deputy Chief Raggucci responded initially. The three-family reached a two-alarm status, but crews were able to knock the fire down quickly after the save. The fire was still under investigation by the Everett Fire Department and the ISD late on Monday.

Fire Departments from Melrose, Revere, and Malden assisted on scene with the fire, while Cambridge, Somerville and Medford covered stations.

The cause had not been determined at that time, nor the extent of the damages.

No one was hurt and no firefighters were injured, but six people were displaced by the fire.

“Everybody on the department gave 100 percent and they give 100 percent every day,” said the chief. “I’m not surprised these two didn’t do anything less than they did for the citizens of Everett.”