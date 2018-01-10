Everett Square Revitalization Plan to Hold Public Forum Jan 24

Everett Square Revitalization Plan Public Forum.

DATE: Wednesday, January 24, 2018

TIME: 6:00 pm

LOCATION: Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea Street, Everett, MA

To All Everett Residents, Business Owners, and Property Owners:

Please join us at the first Public Forum to discuss the Everett Square Revitalization Plan on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 6:00 pm at the Connolly Center, Everett, MA.

City staff and planning consultants from the BSC Group, Inc. will provide information on the Revitalization Plan and the issues to be addressed in the plan. The recently completed Everett Square Streetscape planning effort solicited public input to identify the challenges the area is facing and formulated goals and a vision for the District. The Revitalization Plan intends to build on the goals of the Everett Square Streetscape Plan and additional community feedback and participation in formulating a vision and the necessary public actions and improvements to achieve community goals.

For additional information please visit the City of Everett’s Department of Planning and Development website at: http://www.ci.everett.ma.us/220/Planning-Development or http://www.cityofeverett.com/EverettSq_Fact_Sheet.

We look forward to your attendance and participation in this process!