Police Briefs 01-03-2018

Wednesday, 11/22

Dieusait Benoit, 22, 31 Waters Ave., Everett, was arrested for breaking and entering nighttime, criminal harassment.

Friday, 11/24

Jose Barillas Sierra, 19, 101 Chelsea St., Everett, was arrested for shoplifting.

Vincent Lambert, 31, Homeless, was arrested for shoplifting.

Saturday, 11/25

Joseph Jean, 24, 64 Summer St., Medway, MA. Was arrested on a warrant.

Jose Pereira, 50, 73 Chestnut St., Everett, was arrested for lewd, open and gross.

Yves Saint-Cyr, 25, 10 Linden St., Everett, was arrested for operating on suspended license, open container of alcohol.

Christopher Steriti, 31, was arrested on warrants.

Monday, 11/27

Robyn Blatt, 34, 14 Richards ST., Lynn, was arrested for operating on suspended license, operating motor vehicle unregistered, uninsured vehicle and altered exhaust.

Tuesday, 11/28

Renald Massillion, 35, 23 Rock Valley Ave., Everett, was arrested on a warrant.

Gianni Mazza, 42, 64 Glendale Ave., Peabody, was arrested for armed robbery masked, failure to stop for police, speeding, reckless operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, one way street violation, marked lanes violation and resisting arrest.