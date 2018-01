ALL BY HIMSELF: Isaiah Likely easily drops in a pair of his game-high 28 points against Brighton High during the Crimson Tide’s riveting 76-71 defeat Thursday morning, Dec. 28, in the Slades Bar and Grill Holiday Classic hosted by the Boston Amateur Basketball Club at Cathedral High School in Boston.The loss was the Tide’s first of the year and they take a 4-1 record into their Friday night game against Peabody.