First Forum on Everett Square Revitalization to be Jan 24

By Seth Daniel

City leaders and a new consultant are preparing to begin meetings this month to try to take the new vision for Everett Square one step closer to reality.

BSC Group, Inc., a Boston-based land use firm, will being the revitalization plan meetings on Weds., Jan. 24, in the Connolly Center at 6 p.m. The revitalization effort builds on last year’s streetscape design planning effort by Utile. That effort gathered public input from many sources to identify the challenges in the Square and create goals and an overall vision for the district.

“The Revitalization Plan intends to build on the goals of the Everett Square Streetscape Plan and additional community feedback and participation in formulating a vision and the necessary public actions and improvements to achieve community goals,” read the City’s press release this week.

City staff members and BSC Group will be on hand at the meeting to provide information on the new effort and the issues that will be addressed – as well as to take questions.

For additional information please visit the City of Everett’s Department of Planning and Development website at:

http://www.ci.everett.ma.us/220/Planning-Development or

http://www.cityofeverett.com/EverettSq_Fact_Sheet.