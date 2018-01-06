City Council Holds Final Meeting of 2017

The Everett City Council held its final meeting of the 2017 legislative session on December 26, 2017 – bidding farewell to Councilor Cynthia Sarnie and celebrating the leadership of outgoing Council President Anthony DiPierro.

The meeting began with a presentation to outgoing President DiPierro, led by Councilor John F. Hanlon and City Clerk Sergio Cornelio. Hanlon praised DiPierro for being “the youngest yet exceptionally effective Council President.”

It is believed that DiPierro is the youngest City Council president in the City’s history.

DiPierro thanked his colleagues on the City Council saying “although this has been one of the quickest years of my life, it’s also been the most rewarding.”

Quoting his acceptance speech earlier in the year, he said, “Our work in City government is not about any one of us, but about the impact we can make when we work as a team to positively impact the lives of the people of Everett.”

He went on to say, “We all worked side by side and learned from each other, as we accomplished many things respectfully and productively.”

Following the presentation, DiPierro along with Councilor Michael McLaughlin, presented outgoing Councilor Cynthia Sarnie a citation in recognition of her service to the City of Everett.