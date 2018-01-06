Armchair Travel Program at Library

Christmas is over and credit card bills are due. The darkness and cold of winter are upon us and you’d just like to get away. Let us help. Come to the Shute Memorial Library on Monday, January 22nd at 7:00 pm. We will whisk you to the exotic country of Morocco. Wanderlust Travel will describe the culture and country. A belly dancer will share some of the country’s music and dance. The folks from Revere restaurant, Casa Blanca, soon to have a home here in Everett, will provide the flavors of the country. You might not be going to St. Bart’s or St. Croix, but take a trip for an hour with us to Morocco.