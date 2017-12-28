Sports 12-27-2017

EHS boys track defeats Gloucester

The Everett High boys indoor track & field team cruised to a 46-26 victory over Gloucester last week in a meet held at the Swampscott field house.

The Crimson Tide’s winning effort was led by a sweep from the shot put trio of Josue Quijada (39′-10″), Mario Sheard (39′-6″), and Jason Guzman (38′-5″), who gave the Tide a quick 9-0 lead which never was challenged by Gloucester.

Rayginald Jean (9.5) and Charles Alcindor (9.6) went 1-2 in the 55 meter hurdles, as did the duo of Harchdy Souffrance (6.9) and Kawan Llopes (7.5) in the 55 dash.

Mario Rivera provided Everett with a first-place performance in the mile with a clocking of 5:22. The EHS 4 x 100 relay team won its race handily by more than 31 seconds over their Gloucester rivals with a time of 4:07.

Mac Shillingford and Bryan DeSouza went 2-3 in the 300 in 41.2 and 41.9 respectively. Ryan Vu grabbed a second place in the 600 dash in 1:44.7 and Glendon Sepulveda took second in the 1000 in 3:38.4.

Arthur Rosa added a point with a third place finish in the two-mile run with his clocking of 13:08.

EHS girls track meets Gloucester

The Everett High girls indoor track team dropped a 58-28 decision to Gloucester last week.

Two Lady Crimson Tide performers earned first place in their respective events. Danielle Molina-Villalobos led an Everett sweep in that event with a toss of 28′-10″ and Stejfany Luna captured the mile run with a clocking of 6:31.

Five Everett girls scored three points for their team’s cause with second-place efforts: Fabiolle Jean in the shot put with a toss of 27′-6″; Jessica Santos in the 55 dash in 8.1; Diana Lemus in the 1000 in 3:56.4; Rothsaida Sylvaince in the two-mile in 15:41; and Diana Flores in the mile in 7:20.

Third place finishes came from: Kyara Sousa with a shot put throw of 26′-10″; Naeela Bond in the 55 hurdles in 11.1; and Isadora Pimenta in the 600 in 2:05.7.