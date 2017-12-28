Police Briefs 12-27-2017

Saturday, 11/18

Maylin Bustamante, 43, 28 Carter St., Everett, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

Monday, 11/20

Edwin Martinez, 29, 109 Congress Ave., Chelsea, was arrested for operation of motor vehicle unlicensed, operating motor vehicle unregistered, uninsured motor vehicle and improper operation of motor vehicle.

Tuesday, 11/21

Santa Venencia Lara, 26, 54 Foster St., Lawrence, was arrested for trafficking Heroine, possessing Class A drug with intent to distribute and possessing Class B drug with intent to distribute.

John Norris, 31, 23 Woodlawn Ave., Everett, was arrested for failing to stop for police, disorderly person, Stop sign violation, operating unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, marked lanes violation and reckless operation of motor vehicle.

Luis Santiago, 32, 79 Garland St., Chelsea, was arrested for trafficking Heroine, possessing Class A drug with intent to distribute and possessing Class B drug with intent to distribute.

Angel Soto, 27, 123 B roadway, Chelsea, was arrested for trafficking Heroine, possessing Class A drug with intent to distribute and possessing Class B drug with intent to distribute.

Donni Tejeda, 20, 5 Washington St., Norwood, was arrested for trafficking Heroine, possessing Class A drug with intent to distribute and possessing Class B drug with intent to distribute.

Dieusait Benoit, 22, 31 Waters Ave., Everett, was arrested for breaking and entering daytime, breaking and entering nighttime and malicious destruction of property over $250.