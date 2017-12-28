Obituaries 12-27-2017

Charles WiIliam Crafts

5/2/1941-12/9/2017

Charlie wanted people to know that he died surrounded by loving family and friends in his bucolic estate in Syracuse, NY. We will gather to remember him with stories and laughter on Saturday, January 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Saugus/Everett Elks, 401 Main St., Saugus, MA.

He will be missed but carried in our hearts as long as we live, by family and friends: (Wife) Rose Viviano; (Siblings) Robert Crafts, Richard Crafts, Patricia Crafts , Michael Crafts and Jackie Crafts (Children): Charlene Costello, Charles Arthur Crafts, Carmen Viviano-Crafts and (Grandchildren): James McDonald, Meghan Costello and Ruby White.

In lieu of flowers, Charlie, who loved Art Rage, would appreciate donations to the gallery Art Rage, 505 Hawley Ave. Syracuse, NY.

–

Anne De Viller

Of Everett

Anne L. (Simione) De Viller of Everett died on December 20.

The beloved wife of the late Earl DeViller, she was the daughter of late Joseph and Jenny Simione, sister of Eileen DiCato, Joseph Simione and the late Frank, Rose, Josephine and Theresa.

A Graveside Service was held on Tuesday, December 26 in Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information, please call 1-877-71-Rocco or visit: www.roccofuneralhomes.com

–

Joseph Pace

His most treasured achievement was his family

Joseph Pace, Sr. of Saugus, formerly of Stoneham, died on December 24.

Joe started from humble beginnings working beside his father Nicolo at their North End grocery store and through the years turned his family into one of the most respected and successful food corporations in the Boston area. Most importantly his most proud achievement was his family which he treasured so very much.

The beloved husband of Angela (Cappello), he was the father of Joseph Jr. and his wife, Christine and Cara Costa Pace, son of the late Nicolo and Rosaria (DiPompo), brother of Maria Pace Barker and is also survived by four grandchildren, Joseph III, Nicolas, Gianna, Nicollette, many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held in the St. Patrick Church, Stoneham, Thursday, December 28 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. However, burial will be private. Positively omit flowers. Donations in Joseph’s memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, “Dr. Kwiatkowski’s Research Fund”, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For more information, please call 1-877-71-ROCCO or www.roccofuneralhomes.com.