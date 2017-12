Rabbi Sruli Baron and Mayor Carlo DeMaria stood before a large Menorah displayed at Werhner Park on Monday, Dec. 18, to commemorate Hanukkah. Rabbi Baron gave a brief history on the origins of Hanukkah and the symbolism of the Menorah. It was the first time in many years that a public Menorah lighting has happened in Everett, which used to boast a very sizable Jewish population.