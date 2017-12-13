DiBiaso Steps Down as EHS Football Coach

By Cary Shuman

John DiBiaso has announced that he is stepping down as the head football coach at Everett High School after 26 seasons at the helm of the state’s winningest program.

DiBiaso also said he will retire from his positions as EHS head basketball coach and director of athletics at the end of the school year on June 30.

“I almost retired at the end of last year but I stayed,” said DiBiaso. “It’s time. It’s time to give somebody else the opportunity. It’s time for me to start another chapter. I’m 61 years old and I am a lifelong Everett resident. After talking it over with my wife and family, it was time.”

The phrase “going out on top” certainly fits in this case. DiBiaso, already an inductee in the State Coaches Hall of Fame, has guided the Crimson Tide to the 2016 and 2017 Division 1 Super Bowl championships and No. 1 rankings in Massachusetts. Everett owns a 19-game winning streak and next year’s team will welcome back three of the state’s most outstanding players, quarterback Jake Willcox and defensive backs Lewis Cine and Mike Sainristil.

Everett defeated Xaverian, 35-10, in the Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium 10 days after beating Masconomet, 36-20, in the Thanksgiving game at Fenway Park. The Tide also bested undefeated Lexington in the playoffs in front of one of the largest crowds in that school’s history. Those memories will last a lifetime for the Everett players and their families.

“This was a great year and the kids were wonderful,” said DiBiaso. “They did everything we asked of them so I’m very proud.”

DiBiaso had a phenomenal 252-33-0 record at Everett, highlighted by 12 Super Bowl titles. In his history the Everett program has 799 victories, tops in Massachusetts.

Several of his players have gone on excel at all levels of college football and in their chosen fields of work.

“I’m proud of all the kids. I had great kids who are police officers and firefighters, have joined the military, or are tradesmen or carpenters. It’s just been a great run for the last 39 years working for the Everett public schools,” he said.

DiBiaso said he is grateful to Supt. of Schools Frederick Foresteire for his support and encouragement during his career.

“He is just fantastic, the best superintendent in the state,” said DiBiaso. “It’s been an honor working for him. He’s been nothing but supportive all these years in my positions as a teacher, a coach, and an administrator. He’s been there for me and my family and I’m just very thankful.”

DiBiaso said he will not be involved in the selection process for a new head coach.

“I really trust that Mr. Foresteire is going to pick a great coach, and they’re going to have a fantastic season,” he said. “I love all my assistants, and if any of them were selected, I’d be thrilled.”

Frank DePatto was the director of athletics at Chelsea High School while DiBiaso was building a powerhouse next door in Everett. DiBiaso now works in the EHS athletic department.

“John DiBiaso is one of the best coaches I’ve ever seen,” said DePatto. “His accomplishments of winning more than 300 games in football and more than 450 wins in basketball are unmatched in Massachusetts.”

DePatto said DiBiaso was a “great motivator” of student-athletes and always displayed sportsmanship on the field.

“He’s very professional in his coaching,” said DePatto. “He has never run up the score. Can you imagine if he let some of his great players of the past play the entire game? How many individual scoring, rushing, and passing records would they hold? He is a professional’s professional.”

There will still be a touch of DiBiaso family greatness in the athletic program next year. Maureen DiBiaso, wife of the legendary football coach, will return as cheerleading coach for her final season.

John DiBiaso will be somewhere in Everett Memorial Stadium, but he won’t say where.

“I’ll probably be one of those guys standing by the fence in the end zone,” he said. “I’m sure that I will be viewing all the games next year and be rooting the kids on. They’re my kids still, and I wish that they win every game.”