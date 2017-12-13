Council Votes to Support DACA, TPS Extensions

December 13, 2017
By Joseph Domelowicz Jr.

The Everett City Council on Monday night finally took action to show its support for legislation that will end immigration uncertainty around legal immigrants who have Temporary Protected Status (TPS) or Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status.

By a vote of 8-1 of the councilors present, the City Council agreed to support a resolution asking the federal government to extend TPS and create new legislation to clear up the status of those here on DACA, often called “Dreamers.”

City Councilor Stephen Simonelli voted against the resolution, offering a short statement before the vote that read, “We have to take care of our own first,” and said that he’d like to see “Everett keep Everett people first.”

The other eight councilors present all offered statements signaling their support of the resolution, with Councilor John Hanlon noting that ultimately, the groups of immigrants affected by these immigration designations would have to seek longer term solutions that allow the immigrants a path toward U.S. citizenship in order to have real security, rather than simply extending the temporary TPS and DACA programs.

In voicing their support for the resolution, the councilors spoke of their support for the hard working men and women, families in Everett who are impacted by the immigration debate.

“In talking to the men and women in this city who are affected by these programs, you can see the fear in their eyes and on their faces and that fear is there because of the rhetoric that comes out of the White House,” said Councilor Peter Napolitano.

“I am supporting this resolution, but what we are really doing is sending a message to Washington (D.C.) to tell them to do their jobs,” added Councilor Rosa DiFlorio.

    The illegal aliens DACAs were minors smuggled in by their illegal alien
    parents in violation of immigration laws. The DACAs are now 20-36 years
    old. The DACAs demand a “clean” act to pass Congress. The “clean” act
    includes citizenship for their family, chain migration where the
    illegal aliens bring in relatives from other countries and basically the
    end to immigration laws. Current US law gives the illegal aliens/DACA
    children (the anchor babies) born in the US instant citizenship, so in
    many cases the anchor babies
    have dual citizenship from their
    mothers’ homeland and US citizenship. The adult DACAs are now having
    children that get instant citizenship. One estimate is that the DACAs
    have had over 300,000 anchor babies.
    The DACA program is only a small
    portion of the number of illegal aliens that will become the majority
    of voters in the US. Congressional officials didn’t discuss the future
    ramifications on jobs, environmental effects, etc. on that many more
    people in the US. Ask the taxpayers what they think another 40 million
    illegal aliens that become citizens will do to the economy and their
    children and grandchildren’s future employment in competition with the
    20-36 year old DACAs and other illegal aliens. Only 32,000 out of
    800,000 DACAs have a four year college degree. From federal information –
    160,000 DACAs dropped out of school. Another 160,000 have a high school
    diploma or a GED but no plans to go to college.

    DACA is just like the TPS
    program (Temporary Protective Status) the goal for Democrats is
    permanent placement in the U.S. “Delayed” or “Temporary” are just terms
    used to mislead. These are programs used by Democrats to import as many
    refugees from third world country’s as they can then fight to keep them
    permanently. So their answer is pass a “Dream act” legalize millions of
    illegal aliens (DACA.) But they don’t want to separate families….. so
    add another 1-2 million. Same with the TPS program. Chain migration.
    Obama put a warm and fuzzy name on it “Dreamers.” Have you noticed the
    Democrats have actually changed the
    language. It’s not illegal alien anymore its “Immigrant.” They’re not
    adults, they are “Kids” or “children.”

    One in four
    American citizens unemployed. 40,000 veterans homeless and unemployed
    but illegal aliens security is the top priority? and why do they demand
    for a “clean” Dream act? why do they oppose border security? you would
    think DACA woud be happy just getting to stay. They (DACA / Illegal
    alien activists) want more crossing the border illegally.

    There
    is an estimated 800,000 DACA recipients in the US. That is 800,000 jobs
    American Citizens don’t have or will be in competition for.The MSM and
    Democrats would have us believe that all 800 thousand DACA and TPS are
    not taking jobs Americans want. There not all picking strawberries they
    take great Jobs. Good enough jobs to buy homes put their kids through
    college.

    So when you hear of the “contributions” by
    illegal aliens paying taxes. Remember that also is also at a cost in
    jobs citizens should have. Why must the citizens of our country have
    competition for jobs, education in their own country from foreign
    nationals?

    “Some” of the costs associated with illegal immigration.

    *The
    cost of educating illegal aliens children is staggering. From K-12 it
    costs taxpayers $122,000 for EACH illegal alien student. This doesn’t
    even reflect the millions and millions of dollars spent on bilingual
    education teaching illegal aliens to read and speak English. We’ve been
    paying this for decades

    *Currently state officials
    are appropriating millions of taxpayer dollars for legal fees to to file
    law suits and in defense of illegal aliens being deported. California,
    Oregon, NY, Wash, Colorado are just some of the states.

    *2012
    illegal aliens sent home $62 BILLION in remittances back to their
    countries of origin. This is why Mexico is getting involved in our
    politics.

    *30% percent of all Federal Prison inmates
    are illegal aliens. Does not include local jails and State Prisons. At
    $21,000 per year expense per inmate in Federal Prison—U do the math.

    *$3Million
    Dollars a DAY is spent to incarcerate illegal aliens, I repeat 3
    MILLION a DAY to process Illegals in the Criminal justice system.

    *$2.2Billion dollars a year is spent on food assistance programs such as SNAP (food stamps),WIC, & free school lunches.

    Giving amnesty to millions of illegal aliens who are covered and
    eligible for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood
    Arrivals (DACA) program would cost American taxpayers a total of $26
    billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).


