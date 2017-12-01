Medford Youth Hockey and Medford Figure Skating Programs

Another exciting season of Medford Youth Hockey and Medford Figure Skating Fall-Winter Programs for Boys & Girl’s ages 4-15 from Medford and surrounding communities continues at the City of Medford managed LoConte Rink off Route #16 in Medford. Signups have been extended to accommodate boys and girls finishing their fall soccer, baseball, football/cheerleading season.

Medford Youth Hockey Fall-Winter In-House Programs:

Medford Youth Hockey In-House (Intramural) Programs feature 20-week programs from Learn to Skate, to Development Clinic to In-House Team Hockey (Learn to Play) for Boys and Girl’s ages 4-15 from Medford and surrounding communities begins in October and ends in March, 2018.

Learn to Skate and for Development Clinic players skate (2) sessions per week on Saturdays at noon. and Thursdays at 6 p.m.. The Learn to Skate and Development Clinic player tuition/fee is $250 per player.

Special Player Tuition Fee For 2017-18

Due to a grant from Massachusetts Hockey “Cheever Grow Hockey”, the first new 50-new “Learn to Skate” players ages 4-10 who signup for Medford Youth Hockey online and pay their full tuition and will receive a $100 credit equal to 10 free skating sessions.

In-House Team Hockey (Learn to Play) players skate (3) sessions per week, practice, skills and game Friday through Sunday. The In-House Team Hockey (Learn to Play) player tuition/fee is $450 per player.

Medford Figure Skating Fall-Winter Programs:

Medford Figure Skating, acclaimed as one of the best city/town figure skating programs in the Greater Boston area, features 20-week programs from Learn to Skate to U.S. Figure Skating Basic Badge Achievement that includes a year ending Spring Ice Show~Recital for all Girl’s and Boys ages 4-15 from Medford and surrounding communities. Programs begin in October and end in March 2018.

Basic Badge Class for US Figure Skating Group 5-8 and Free Style Levels skate Saturdays at 10 a.m. The Skater tuition/fee is $350 per skater.

Basic Badge Class for US Figure Skating Group Snow Plow Sam 1-3, Basic Badge 1-4 and all new Learn to Skaters skate Saturdays at 11 a.m. The skater tuition/fee is $350 per skater.

On-Line Player Registration Is Required and open.

Signup your player or skater for Medford Youth Hockey and Medford Figure Skating Program on-line signup/registration at www.medfordrechockey.com.

For contact information: Youth Hockey 781-395-6168 and for Figure Skating 781-395-2155.