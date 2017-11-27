Veterans, Quality, Reliable Home Care is Available Regardless of Age

Veterans: you deserve compassionate, experienced care in the comfort of your own home.

A special program is available to veterans of all ages who need substantial assistance to live in their own homes and communities.

The Veterans’ Independence Plus (VIP) program provides a critical service for veterans who are at risk of having to leave their homes for nursing home facilities. If you are eligible, you can get a comprehensive assessment of your support needs and living situation, plus help in developing a service plan that is driven by your specific care needs…and your desires.

The VIP program provides you with a monthly budget that you can spend on the home care and community-based services you need. If it makes sense for you, you may even be able to hire family members, including spouses and children, to be your paid caregivers.

Funding for this program is provided by the Veterans’ Administration, and the program’s benefits are chosen and steered by you.

To find out if you are eligible for the VIP program, make an appointment to speak with your medical provider at the Boston VA Medical Center, who may then refer you to Mystic Valley Elder Services for enrollment. Experts at Mystic Valley will assist you with managing your care and finding providers.

Mystic Valley Elder Services is a nonprofit agency which provides essential home- and community based care and resources to elders, adults living with disabilities, and caregivers who reside in Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield and Winthrop. Agency services include coordination of home care, transportation, Meals on Wheels, and information and referrals. For more information, please call 781-324-7705 or visit www.mves.org.