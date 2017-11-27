Supt Foresteire: Fenway Park Experience Will Be a Memorable One for EHS Football

By Cary Shuman

Supt. of Schools Frederick Foresteire is calling the Everett High School football team’s appearance at Fenway Park a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” for Crimson Tide players, coaches, students, and fans.

Fenway Park is one of the most famous sports venues in the world, standing alongside Yankee Stadium, Wrigley Field, Lambeau Field, Madison Square Garden, Boston Garden and Wembley Stadium.

Everett’s game at Fenway, followed by a trip to Gillette for the Super Bowl, represents an exciting stretch for the Everett players.

“This is a very special experience for everyone,” said Foresteire about the Everett-Masconomet Thanksgiving game that is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Fenway. “We expect a large crowd. It’s a traditional, holiday game. The fact that we’re playing at Gillette next weekend adds to the overall feeling of excitement.”

Fenway officials, like anyone else who follows sports, knew the unparalleled success of the Everett High football program and the top-of-the profession status of head coach John DiBiaso, who recorded his 300th career victory this season.

“They [Fenway representatives] called to invite us,” said Foresteire. “Obviously we’re the No. 1 team in the state. They know we have a great following. They worked everything around us. It’s nice to see that. We asked Masco if they would do it, and they agreed to go. What an experience for the kids. It’s once in a lifetime.”

TIDE NOTEBOOK

Masco is a very good football team that defeated Woburn in the playoff opener before losing to Lincoln-Sudbury, who will be playing King Phillip in the Division 2 Super Bowl. Last year, Masco battled Everett for three periods, before the Tide prevailed by a 35-24 score.

Foresteire said the Everett High School football team is making its second-ever appearance at Fenway Park. “The first was many, many years ago,” he said.

School Committee member Lester McLaughlin will have the honor of conducting the ceremonial coin toss for the Everett-Masco game at Fenway. Mr. McLaughlin is a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. “I couldn’t think of a better person in terms of his commitment to America. It is much-deserved recognition for his outstanding service to our country.”

Surprisingly, Winthrop officials declined their invitation to play Revere in the 8 p.m. game at Fenway Park, much to the dismay of their head coach, Sean Driscoll. Winthrop is opening its new football field on Thanksgiving and the seniors wanted to play their last game on the new field. The team has played all of its games on the road for the past two seasons.

Everett will play Xaverian in the Division 1 Super Bowl on Dec. 1-2 at Gillette. It is a rematch of last year’s game won by Everett, 21-7, at Manning Field in Lynn.

Foresteire said he was very proud of seniors Anthony Norcia and Jason Maitre, who were recognized with special awards at the ‘E’ Club dinner. “They are very deserving of these awards. They are exceptional players and exceptional young men.”